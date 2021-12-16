 Skip to main content

Why Datadog's Stock Is Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
Why Datadog's Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook.

The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now plans to trim its monthly Treasury and mortgage-backed security purchases by $30 billion a month starting next month. The new pace is expected to put an end to bond buying by March.

The Fed also announced that it would leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero percent. The announcement paves the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, which could weigh on tech and growth stocks.

Datadog is a monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users. The company's platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management.

DDOG Price Action: Datadog has traded as high as $199.67 and as low as $69.73 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.91% at $162.72 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Datadog.

