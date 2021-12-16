 Skip to main content

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Lower
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook.

The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now plans to trim its monthly Treasury and mortgage-backed security purchases by $30 billion a month starting next month. The new pace is expected to put an end to bond buying by March.

The Fed also announced that it would leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero percent. The announcement paves the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, which could weigh on tech and growth stocks.

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity company focused on providing endpoint security, threat intelligence and cyberattack response services.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike has traded as high as $298.48 and as low as $168.67 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.66% at $198.79 at time of publication.

Photo: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Treasuries Movers Trading Ideas

