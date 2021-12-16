Chipotle Set To Open First Digital Kitchen Restaurant
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) plans to open its first Chipotlane Digital Kitchen restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The company schedules to open the restaurant later in December 2021.
- The new prototype is smaller than a traditional Chipotlane, with no dining room access for guests or a front line. The new restaurant will offer patio seating for guests to enjoy their meals.
- The digital kitchen is equipped with a make line dedicated to digital orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and marketplace partners.
- Guests and delivery drivers can collect their digital orders through the Chipotlane drive-thru or walk-up window.
- Price Action: CMG shares traded higher by 0.53% at $1,710.15 on the last check Thursday.
