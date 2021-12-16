Kaixin Auto Stock Soars After Securing Intention Order From Bujia
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Bujia International Logistics Limited on order for at least 10,000 new energy trucks in the next five years.
- The total dollar amount of the intended order is above $500 million.
- Bujia will integrate a fleet of more than 60,000 delivery trucks participating in its logistics operations, of which new energy trucks will account for no less than 30%.
- "This is the first major sales order obtained by Kaixin's new energy vehicle business unit, which enhances our confidence to expand into the new energy vehicle area," said CEO Mingjun Lin.
- Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 32.3% at $1.64 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
