Toyota Stock Gains On January 2022 Production Plan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Toyota Stock Gains On January 2022 Production Plan
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said it expects the global production plan in January 2022 to reach the 800,000 unit level, including recovery from previous production cutback effects.
  • Toyota had made repeated adjustments to its production plans since August 2021 due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
  •  In addition, the company maintains a production forecast of 9 million units for the fiscal year.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $185.31 on the last check Wednesday.

