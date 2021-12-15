Toyota Stock Gains On January 2022 Production Plan
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said it expects the global production plan in January 2022 to reach the 800,000 unit level, including recovery from previous production cutback effects.
- Toyota had made repeated adjustments to its production plans since August 2021 due to a parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
- In addition, the company maintains a production forecast of 9 million units for the fiscal year.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $185.31 on the last check Wednesday.
