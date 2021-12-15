 Skip to main content

Brink's Presents Three-Year Strategic Plan, Targets 7% Annual Organic Revenue Growth
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
  • Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) management reaffirmed FY21 guidance, with revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion (consensus $4.18 billion) and adjusted EBITDA of ~$660 million at the midpoint.
  • The company also affirmed its FY22 target for adjusted EBITDA of $785 million - $825 million.
  • Additionally, Brink's expects annual organic revenue growth of at least 7%, adding over $1 billion of new revenue over the next three years.
  • It sees FY24 revenue of $5.3 billion - $5.5 billion, non-GAAP operating profit of ~$800 million, adjusted EBITDA of ~$1 billion, and free cash flow of ~$575 million.
  • As part of its go-to-market strategy, the company is launching BLUbeem by Brink's, a new brand for its digital cash payment solutions.
  • Price Action: BCO shares are trading lower by 4.17% at $62.02 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance

