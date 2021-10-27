 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brink's Stock Surges Post Q3 Earnings Beat, Plans Stock Buyback
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
Brink's Stock Surges Post Q3 Earnings Beat, Plans Stock Buyback
  • Brink's Co (NYSE: BCO) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 11% year-over-year to $1.08 billion, an organic increase of 6%, beating the consensus of $1.05 billion.
  • Sales by segments: North America $361 million (+14% Y/Y), Latin America $289 million (+13% Y/Y), Europe $238 million (+6% Y/Y) and Rest of the World $188 million (+8% Y/Y)
  • Adjusted EPS improved by 28% Y/Y to $1.14, beating the consensus of $0.83.
  • Adjusted operating profit increased by 16% Y/Y to $116 million, and margin expanded by 50 bps to 10.8%.
  • Brink's generated non-GAAP cash from operating activities year-to-date of $253.5 million and Free cash flow of $145.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 15.1% Y/Y to $170.3 million, margin expanded by 58 bps to 15.9%.
  • Brink's announced its plan for a $150 million accelerated share repurchase, representing ~5% of its outstanding shares at the current share price. Additionally, it revealed a $250 million share repurchase authorization, expiring December 31, 2023.
  • FY21 Outlook: Brink's revenue outlook remains unchanged at ~$4.1 billion - $4.2 billion vs. consensus of $4.19 billion.
  • The company expects non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $4.50 – $4.60 against the consensus of $4.40.
  • Preliminary FY22 Outlook: The company anticipates revenue in 2022 to exceed the pre-COVID adjusted level of $4.55 billion.
  • Price Action: BCO shares are trading higher by 11.28% at $65.68 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCO)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Brink's Cuts FY21 Outlook; Sees Q3, Q4 Revenue Below Consensus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com