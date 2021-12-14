 Skip to main content

34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 41.8% to $0.3830. Exicure’s Audit Committee recently concluded that Grant Corbett misreported raw data from certain R&D experiments related to XCUR-FXN preclinical program.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) jumped 31.9% to $2.3875. Select Energy Services recently reported the purchase of Nuverra Environmental Solutions for roughly $45 million.
  • Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) shares gained 22.6% to $45.85 after the company announced it will be acquired by Rentokil for $55 per share in cash and stock.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) climbed 18.5% to $1.6250 after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
  • IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IDW) shares gained 12.5% to $2.70. IDW signed a new deal with Apple TV+ for its original live action series "Surfside Girls."
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) climbed 11.9% to $10.55. Landec completed the sale of its Curation Food's fresh packaged salads and vegetables business for $73.5 million in cash to Taylor Farms Retail Inc.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 11.7% to $10.05 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) jumped 9.5% to $2.3998. 1847 Goedeker CEO Albert Fouerti acquired a total of 458876 shares at an average price of $2.18.
  • Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 9.4% to $13.40 after declining 7% on Monday.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 9.3% to $15.89 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) rose 9.2% to $2.62 after gaining 9% on Monday.
  • IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) surged 9.2% to $3.58.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 8.6% to $3.56 as the company reported recent contract wins resulting in 2021 orders to date of more than $37 million.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 8.1% to $15.90. Molecular Partners recently confirmed Ensovibep retains neutralization of omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) gained 8.1% to $25.40 as the company said its nuclear energy unit NuScale signed a merger agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7.1% to $67.94. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $61 to $64.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 6.8% to $31.20 after the company entered into repurchase agreements with certain holders of its mandatorily convertible subordinated notes.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) shares dipped 76.8% to $7.95 after the company said based on the in vitro findings related to Omicron, it plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) fell 65.9% to $4.27 after the company reported top-line data on biologic activity from the two lowest dose cohorts in the DesCAARTes Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris.
  • Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 53.7% to $6.43 after the company provided an update on preclinical studies for its hemophilia A program.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) fell 35.5% to $1.2571 after the company said the oral myeloid kinome inhibitor HM43239 has demonstrated durable single agent activity in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 23.8% to $1.3101. SeaChange shares jumped around 130% on Monday following Bloomberg report suggesting that social video app Triller is in merger talks with Seachange.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares fell 22.3% to $3.65 after the company reported a $4.5 million private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 22% to $4.4801 after the company was notified by Novartis that it has chosen to terminate the agreement with Mesoblast prior to closing.
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares fell 18.9% to $7.22 after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 15.3% to $3.71. NiSun International Enterprise Development Group recently priced an offering of 19.25 million common shares and pre-funded warrants at $4 per share.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) fell 14.6% to $4.0901.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) dropped 13.5% to $9.05 after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and announced a $6.50 price target.
  • Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) fell 12.2% to $22.66. Couchbase recently posted a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.37 per share.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) fell 11.4% to $8.00. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Vivint Smart Home from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $17 to $11.
  • Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 11.4% to $37.31.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) dipped 8.2% to $283.28 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $362 to $320.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) fell 7.9% to $3.50. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares gained 11% on Monday after Zacks Small-Cap Research reportedly set a $14 valuation on the stock.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) fell 7.2% to $17.25. Loxo Oncology, an R&D group of Eli Lilly And Co, and Foghorn Therapeutics collaborated to create oncology medicines by applying Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

