 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) - P/E: 9.1
  2. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 7.29
  3. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) - P/E: 5.46
  4. HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 6.62
  5. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) - P/E: 4.94

EMCORE's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.17, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.2. Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.51, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.68. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.14%, which has increased by 0.58% from 1.56% last quarter.

LG Display Co has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.56, which has increased by 5.66% compared to Q2, which was 0.53. LG Display Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, HP experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.0 in Q3 and is now 0.94. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.19%, which has increased by 0.53% from last quarter's yield of 2.66%.

Daqo New Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.84, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.06.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (BELFB + EMKR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Recap: EMCORE Q4 Earnings
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 30, 2021
Earnings Outlook For EMCORE
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com