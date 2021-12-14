5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) - P/E: 9.1 Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 7.29 LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) - P/E: 5.46 HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 6.62 Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) - P/E: 4.94

EMCORE's earnings per share for Q4 sits at 0.17, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.2. Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.51, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.68. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.14%, which has increased by 0.58% from 1.56% last quarter.

LG Display Co has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.56, which has increased by 5.66% compared to Q2, which was 0.53. LG Display Co does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, HP experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.0 in Q3 and is now 0.94. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.19%, which has increased by 0.53% from last quarter's yield of 2.66%.

Daqo New Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 3.84, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.06.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.