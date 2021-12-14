4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tesla

The Trade: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disposed a total of 169111 shares at an average price of $992.27. The insider received $167,804,267.54 as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk disposed a total of 169111 shares at an average price of $992.27. The insider received $167,804,267.54 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Tesla CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has a plan to draw carbon dioxide from the earth’s atmosphere and use it as rocket fuel.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk-owned SpaceX has a plan to draw carbon dioxide from the earth’s atmosphere and use it as rocket fuel. What Tesla Does: Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Box

The Trade: Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) Director Daniel Levin sold a total of 128600 shares at an average price of $26.04. The insider received $3,348,245.17 from selling those shares.

(NYSE: BOX) Director Daniel Levin sold a total of 128600 shares at an average price of $26.04. The insider received $3,348,245.17 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Box recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Box recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. What Box Does: Box was founded in 2005 as a natively built cloud file sync and sharing provider for enterprises. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

QUALCOMM

The Trade: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) Chief Technology Officer James H Thompson sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $183.39. The insider received $1,815,526.35 as a result of the transaction.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) Chief Technology Officer James H Thompson sold a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $183.39. The insider received $1,815,526.35 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: JPMorgan added Qualcomm to the firm's Analyst Focus List.

JPMorgan added Qualcomm to the firm's Analyst Focus List. What QUALCOMM Does: Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G and 4G networks.

Southwest Airlines