20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 6:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) rose 37.2% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 36.2% to $0.3680 in pre-market trading. Exicure’s Audit Committee recently concluded that Grant Corbett misreported raw data from certain R&D experiments related to XCUR-FXN preclinical program.
  • Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NES) rose 25.4% to $2.27 in pre-market trading. Select Energy Services recently reported the purchase of Nuverra Environmental Solutions for roughly $45 million.
  • Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) rose 23.3% to $46.12 in pre-market trading. Rentokil announced plans to acquire Terminix for $55 per share in cash/stock transaction.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) rose 14% to $16.57 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Monday.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) rose 11.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 9.7% to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Molecular Partners recently confirmed Ensovibep retains neutralization of omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) rose 7.1% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive results from pivotal Phase 3 trial (ALLELE) of Tab-cel® at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
  • Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 6% to $12.98 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Monday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.8% to $2.76 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Monday.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 5.2% to $30.75 in pre-market trading after the company entered into repurchase agreements with certain holders of its mandatorily convertible subordinated notes.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 5% to $66.60 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded Beyond Meat from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $61 to $64.

Losers

  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) fell 15.9% to $1.64 in pre-market trading after the company said the oral myeloid kinome inhibitor HM43239 has demonstrated durable single agent activity in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) shares fell 12.7% to $7.77 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 10.4% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. SeaChange shares jumped around 130% on Monday following Bloomberg report suggesting that social video app Triller is in merger talks with Seachange.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares fell 10.4% to $13.99 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Monday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares fell 9.6% to $4.255 in pre-market trading after jumping 36% on Monday.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) fell 6.4% to $17.40 in pre-market trading. Loxo Oncology, an R&D group of Eli Lilly And Co , and Foghorn Therapeutics collaborated to create oncology medicines by applying Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) fell 6.3% to $3.56 in pre-market trading. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares gained 11% on Monday after Zacks Small-Cap Research reportedly set a $14 valuation on the stock.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 5.5% to $0.3920 in pre-market trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding shares gained 8% on Monday after Zacks Small-Cap Research reportedly set a $2.25 valuation on the stock. The company earlier announced a research collaboration with Columbia University.

