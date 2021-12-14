59 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) jumped 128.8% to $1.72 following Bloomberg report suggesting that social video app Triller is in merger talks with Seachange.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares jumped 80.4% to close at $90.08 on Monday. Pfizer agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals for $100 per share in an all-cash transaction.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) shares jumped 55% to close at $18.58. Loxo Oncology, an R&D group of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY), and Foghorn Therapeutics collaborated to create oncology medicines by applying Foghorn's Gene Traffic Control platform.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) gained 48.2% to settle at $8.30 after the company announced topline data its Phase 2b SOOTHE trial of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) surged 47.4% to close at $3.98 after gaining more than 14% on Friday.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 36.2% to close at $4.70.
- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) jumped 31.4% to close at $18.40 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) climbed 27.1% to settle at $0.41 after tumbling over 10% on Friday.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) jumped 27% to close at $6.82. Biofrontera said it enrolled first patient to Phase IIb clinical study evaluating Ameluz / BF-RhodoLED for acne.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) gained 25.5% to settle at $3.00.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) shares surged 22.7% to close at $7.68.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 22.6% to close at $2.55.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) gained 18.4% to settle at $15.61 on above average volume.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) jumped 17.9% to close at $5.60.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) rose 17.6% to close at $12.46.
- NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE) gained 13.7% to close at $9.81.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) climbed 13.1% to settle at $5.43.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) gained 13% to close at $21.10.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) jumped 13% to settle at $31.15.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) rose 12.9% to close at $16.48.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) jumped 12.6% to settle at $6.07 after a company late Friday director disclosed the purchase of 412,000 shares.
- Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) shares gained 11% to close at $15.03.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) gained 9.4% to close at $4.88.
- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT) gained 7.5% to close at $5.32.
- Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) rose 6.6% to close at $20.39.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) gained 4.7% to close at $38.54 after the company announced LiveWire, its EV motorcycle division, will become a separate publicly traded company through a merger with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.
Losers
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) shares dipped 60.3% to close at $4.38 on Monday after the company priced its $77 million underwritten public offering of common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) dipped 44.1% to settle at $2.14 after the company presented new clinical and scientific data at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) dipped 41.3% to close at $29.25 after reporting Phase 1 trial data in advanced B-Cell malignancies. RBC Capital downgraded IGM Biosciences to Sector Perform from Outperform with a price target of $51, down from $90.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) dipped 30.9% to close at $2.30.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 30.8% to settle at $0.6010 after the NYSE American said it will commence delisting proceedings against Blonder Tongue Laboratories.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 26.2% to close at $1.85. The company recently announced it projects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to grow from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) dropped 24.2% to close at $23.56 as the company announced initial data from ASPEN-02, the ongoing Phase 1 / 2 study of Evorpacept in combination with Azacitidine at ASH 2021.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 24.2% to close at $1.00 after the company priced its $2.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) shares fell 22.9% to close at $4.15 after dropping 14% on Friday. Context Therapeutics recently posted data from the window-of-opportunity trial of onapristone extended-release (ONA-XR) in postmenopausal patients with progesterone receptor-positive (PR+) early breast cancer.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) fell 21.7% to close at $14.11 after the company reported updated data from two Phase 1 clinical trials of its lead anti-CD19 AlloCAR T therapy programs at the ASH 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) dipped 20.5% to settle at $3.150 in sympathy with the overall market ahead of this week's Fed policy meeting.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) fell 20.2% to settle at $6.51.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 19.9% to close at $12.02.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) declined18.9% to settle at $47.04.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 18.1% to close at $3.63. Zacks Small-Cap Research, last week, gave the stock a $23 price valuation.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) fell 18% to close at $2.83.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 17.4% to settle at $10.34 after the company provided an update on a court order denying proposed settlement re shareholder derivative action.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) dipped 17.3% to close at $9.44. Volcon inked a dealership agreement with Nash Powersports, an off-road dealership, to bring its line of electric Powersports vehicles to the West Coast.
- Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) fell 16.8% to settle at $9.58.
- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) gained 16% to close at $3.09. The company recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) dropped 15.8% to close at $13.75.
- PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWSC) dropped 15.5% to close at $17.00 Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PowerSchool with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $17.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) fell 15.5% to settle at $4.04.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares dropped 14% to close at $136.88 .
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) dropped 13% to close at $5.98.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 12% to settle at $9.884.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 11.5% to close at $0.3991as the company said that the FDA could not approve revisions to certain manufacturing testing limits for Annovera through the supplemental marketing application previously submitted by the Company.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) fell 10.9% to settle at $3.78. Aprea Therapeutics highlighted ASH presentation of primary analysis from Phase 2 trial of Eprenetapopt + Azacitidine.
- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) shares fell 9.2% to close at $4.0499 after jumping over 52% on Friday.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares declined 9.1% to close at $5.00 as the company announces pricing of 63,976,376 share block trade by selling shareholders for gross proceeds of $328.2 million.
- Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) fell 8.7% to settle at $5.56.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 7.9% to close at $4.29 as the company presented data from ongoing Phase 2 study of Prexigebersen at 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) fell 7.9% to close at $3.99.
