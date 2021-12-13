 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sally Beauty Joins Hand With DoorDash To Offer Free 2-Hour Delivery
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 1:10pm   Comments
Share:
Sally Beauty Joins Hand With DoorDash To Offer Free 2-Hour Delivery
  • Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBHhas partnered with DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) to offer products from more than 1,100 stores across the U.S. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Sally Beauty offers free 2-hour delivery on all SallyBeauty.com orders for December, powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform. There is no minimum spend required to receive the same-day delivery option.
  • "We expect the holiday season will be busier than ever as things continue to open up. In-person celebrations and gifting are expected to increase versus the previous year," said John Goss, Senior Vice President and President of Sally Beauty.
  • Price Action: SBH shares are trading lower by 5.90% at $19.69 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBH + DASH)

DoorDash and Instacart Go Head-to-Head on Ultrafast Grocery Delivery
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 2, 2021
Where DoorDash Stands With Analysts
US and Canadian Delivery Service to Acquire Another U.S. Delivery Services Company, Executes New Canadian Service Agreement in the Same Week
Order Food Delivery With GrubHub To Earn Free Bitcoin: Here's The Details
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com