Sally Beauty Joins Hand With DoorDash To Offer Free 2-Hour Delivery
- Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBH) has partnered with DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) to offer products from more than 1,100 stores across the U.S. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Sally Beauty offers free 2-hour delivery on all SallyBeauty.com orders for December, powered through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform. There is no minimum spend required to receive the same-day delivery option.
- "We expect the holiday season will be busier than ever as things continue to open up. In-person celebrations and gifting are expected to increase versus the previous year," said John Goss, Senior Vice President and President of Sally Beauty.
- Price Action: SBH shares are trading lower by 5.90% at $19.69 on the last check Monday.
