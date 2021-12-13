He's Alive? Peloton Ad Resurrects Mr. Big After His 'And Just Like That' Demise

Call it the comeback of the year: No sooner did Chris Noth’s Mr. Big character on the HBO Max “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That” die from a heart attack after riding a Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) bike than Noth’s character is alive again for a Peloton commercial.

What Happened: Noth’s character passed away in Thursday’s premiere of “And Just Like That” of a heart attack after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride. But three days later, Noth and actress Jess King, who played Mr. Big’s Peloton instructor in the new series, were paired for an online advertisement produced by Maximum Effort, a marketing company owned by actor Ryan Reynolds.

In the advertisement, Noth and King are sharing an intimate evening before a fireplace while two Peloton machines are clearly visible in their space. Noth says, “To new beginnings,” to King, who repeats the line.

Reynolds then joins the advertisement as an off-screen narrator who declares, “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.”

Reynold ends the spot by announcing, “He’s alive.”

What Else Happened: According to the Hollywood Reporter, Peloton produced the spot with Reynolds’ marketing company in 48 hours. Peloton is part of the recently launched Creative-as-a-Subscription (CaaS) service from Maximum Effort’s parent company, MNTN, which facilitated the faster-than-normal production process.

Peloton had earlier acknowledged Mr. Big’s death-by-Peloton in a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, who theorized that Mr. Big’s “extravagant lifestyle” and history of heart issues were the cause for his premature demise, adding that the Peloton bike “may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

HBO Max, a division of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), did not comment on Mr. Big's bounce back to life.

Photo: Chris Noth in the new Peloton advertisement, courtesy of Peloton and Maximum Effort.