Morgan Stanley Sees Compelling Entry Point In TaskUs; Anticipates 30% Upside
- Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $55, up from $37, implying a 29.8% upside.
- The analyst sees a "compelling entry point" with shares off over 49% from the September 2021 highs.
- TaskUs is trading just ahead of contact center peers despite its "meaningfully faster organic growth profile," Faucette tells investors in a research note.
- He sees the company's exposure to "high-growth digital-native companies as a key differentiator."
- TaskUs provides outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies. It serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery, ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech, and HealthTech.
- Price Action: TASK shares traded higher by 1.56% at $43.05 in the market session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for TASK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
