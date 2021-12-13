 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Sees Compelling Entry Point In TaskUs; Anticipates 30% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Sees Compelling Entry Point In TaskUs; Anticipates 30% Upside
  • Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgraded TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ: TASKto Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $55, up from $37, implying a 29.8% upside. 
  • The analyst sees a "compelling entry point" with shares off over 49% from the September 2021 highs. 
  • TaskUs is trading just ahead of contact center peers despite its "meaningfully faster organic growth profile," Faucette tells investors in a research note. 
  • He sees the company's exposure to "high-growth digital-native companies as a key differentiator."
  • TaskUs provides outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies. It serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery, ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech, and HealthTech.
  • Price Action: TASK shares traded higher by 1.56% at $43.05 in the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for TASK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TASK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TASK)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
RBC Capital Raises TaskUs Price Target By 60% Post Q3 Results
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARNANeedhamDowngrades
BLUEvercore ISI GroupMaintains20.0
SEVCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On23.0
DKNGMoffettNathansonInitiates Coverage On36.0
SEVBerenbergInitiates Coverage On21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com