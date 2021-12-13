 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, Tencent and JD Lead Hang Seng Higher On China Regulatory Easing Optimism; Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Also Strike Gains

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 12:44am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, Tencent and JD Lead Hang Seng Higher On China Regulatory Easing Optimism; Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Also Strike Gains

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose in Hong Kong on Monday.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.2% higher at HKD 125.10 in Hong Kong, while peer JD.Com’s shares have risen almost 1% to HKD 315.20.

Alibaba is scheduled to hold its virtual investor day event on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Tech conglomerate Tencent’s shares have gained 2.7% to HKD 476.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares have risen 1.3% to HKD 147.80.

Electric vehicle maker Li Auto’s shares traded 4.3% higher at HKD 127.90 and peer Xpeng’s shares are up 3.4% to HKD 186.40.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened higher on Monday and was up 1.1% at the time of writing. The index snapped a three-day winning streak and closed almost 1.1% lower on Friday.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index rose after China’s policymakers pledged to ensure economic stability next year and also hinted at easing regulations on Big Tech companies following a regulatory crackdown this year.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference concluded in Beijing on Friday, with policy markets stressing on efforts to maintain economic stability next year while pursuing progress, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Easing worries about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the global economy also lifted the market. Investors also looked ahead to key central bank policy meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Meanwhile, Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group will withdraw its $767 million initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong on Monday and also update the risk factors in its prospectus after being placed on a U.S. investment blacklist last week, Reuters reported.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly higher in U.S. trading on Friday after the major averages in the U.S. ended at record highs. This was despite the Labor Department reporting a 6.8% increase in the consumer price index (CPI) in the month of November, the fastest inflation growth since 1982.

Alibaba’s shares closed 0.9% higher, while Nio’s shares ended higher by 0.6%.

Read Next: How Is Alibaba Stock Shaping Up Ahead Of Its Analyst Day Scheduled For The Upcoming Week

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

How Is Alibaba Stock Shaping Up Ahead Of Its Analyst Day Scheduled For The Upcoming Week
Alibaba Sacks Female Employee Who Accused Former Manager Of Sexual Assault: Report
Alibaba Ramps Up Stake In Loss Making Tour Agency; Goes Cautious Amid Antitrust Action
Alibaba, Tencent And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Fall In Hong Kong As Evergrande, Kaisa Default On Payments
Read How Alibaba's Unigroup Takeover Hits Roadblock Due To Tougher US Regulatory Norms
Alibaba, General Motors, JPMorgan Stocks All Resume This Bullish Pattern: How To Trade It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks Chinese stocksNews Global Intraday Update Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com