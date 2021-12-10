Boeing 737 MAX Flies Back Mid-Air In India Due To Technical Issue

A Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX jet run by India’s low-cost carrier SpiceJet turned back mid-air due to an emergency after pilots shut down an engine due to a technical issue, Bloomberg News reported, citing an executive from the country’s aviation regulator.

​​What Happened: The 737 MAX was flying to Kolkata, a city in India’s eastern part, after taking off from the country’s financial capital Mumbai. The flight landed safely and no injuries were reported.

The second engine was shut down after an “oil filter bypass light got illuminated in cruise,” the report noted, citing the executive.

The flight run by Spicejet turned back after flying for 15 minutes. The flight engine was made by a joint venture between General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) and Safran SA, Bloomberg noted.

Why It Matters: Chicago-headquartered Boeing is making full efforts to win back and retain customers as its bestselling plane 737 MAX resumes commercial flying following a 20-month safety ban triggered by twin fatal crashes.

The aircraft was grounded worldwide in March 2019.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed 1.63% lower at $207.56 a share on Thursday.