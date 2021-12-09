 Skip to main content

Cathie Wood Sells Another $41M In Tesla On A Day Stock Crashes 6% — These Are The Other Key Trades
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2021 9:57pm   Comments
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Thursday sold 40,861 shares — estimated to be worth $41 million — in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), a stock which despite recent dips is still fetching profit for the popular money manager who bought TSLA shares at far lower levels.

Tesla shares closed 6.10% lower at $1003.80 a share on Thursday. The stock is up about 37.5% so far this year.

See Also: Why Cathie Wood Now Expects Ark's Flagship Fund To Quadruple In 5 Years

A Tesla bull, Wood’s firm Ark Invest bought shares in Tesla via three actively traded exchange funds, namely the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK), the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW) and the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS ARKQ) on Thursday. 

The three ETFs held 2.07 million shares, worth about $2.07 billion, ahead of Thursday’s trade.

Tesla shares have been on a stark rise after the company reported third-quarter delivery numbers. The surge in share price after months of sluggishness helped the stock join the $1 trillion market capitalization club in October

The stock tumbled on Thursday after a fresh NHTSA scrutiny on a new feature in Tesla cars that lets users play video games while the vehicle is in motion. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Sells Another $63M In Tesla On Wednesday And Raises Exposure In These Stocks

Despite the recent sales, Tesla continues to be the investment management firm's biggest bet across ETFs — a stock it predicts would hit the $3,000 mark by the end of 2025.

Here are a few other key trades for Ark on Thursday:

  • Sold 69,772 shares — estimated to be worth $10.67 million — in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). The stock closed 0.26% lower at $152.94 a share. This would be Ark Invest’s first sale in Disney after it first bought shares in Disney in May.
  • Sold 19,532 shares — estimated to be worth $3.75 million — in PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). The stock closed 2.84% lower at $191.75 a share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

