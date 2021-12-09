 Skip to main content

Spotify Users Face Trouble Podcasting On Mobile, Desktop; Shares Drop
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 1:48pm   Comments
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOTadmitted issues faced by several users while playing podcasts on mobile and desktop.
  • Spotify later tweeted that things looked better and asked users to reach out in case of any problem.
  • Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading music streaming service provider with over 150 million listeners. The firm monetizes its users through a paid subscription model.
  • Separately, TechCrunch reports that Match Group's (NASDAQ: MTCH) Tinder has partnered with Spotify to launch a new 'Music Mode' feature.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 4.18% at $233 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

