Spotify Users Face Trouble Podcasting On Mobile, Desktop; Shares Drop
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) admitted issues faced by several users while playing podcasts on mobile and desktop.
- Spotify later tweeted that things looked better and asked users to reach out in case of any problem.
- Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading music streaming service provider with over 150 million listeners. The firm monetizes its users through a paid subscription model.
- Separately, TechCrunch reports that Match Group's (NASDAQ: MTCH) Tinder has partnered with Spotify to launch a new 'Music Mode' feature.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded lower by 4.18% at $233 on the last check Thursday.
