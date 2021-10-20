 Skip to main content

Beyond Air Reports Interim Data Of Self-Administered Inhaled NO For Lung Disease
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 10:23am   Comments
  • Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIRhas announced interim data from Australia's ongoing LungFit GO pilot study. 
  • Related: Beyond Air Issues Regulatory Update For LungFit PH System.
  • In this study, patients self-administered high concentration inhaled nitric oxide (NO) at home to treat severe nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. 
  • The Company expects complete safety and efficacy results to be reported in 2022.
  • At the data cutoff on September 6, 8 subjects were enrolled in the pilot study.
  • Interim data showed that high concentration inhaled NO was well tolerated with no study discontinuations and no treatment-related serious adverse events. 
  • All eight subjects were successfully titrated to 250 ppm NO in the hospital setting, and none have required dose reductions during the subsequent at-home portion of the study. 
  • Methemoglobin and NO2 concentrations remained within acceptable ranges in all subjects and below the safety thresholds of 10% and 5 ppm, respectively.
  • Price Action: XAIR shares up 5.30% at $10.22 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

