Beyond Air Reports Interim Data Of Self-Administered Inhaled NO For Lung Disease
- Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) has announced interim data from Australia's ongoing LungFit GO pilot study.
- In this study, patients self-administered high concentration inhaled nitric oxide (NO) at home to treat severe nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.
- The Company expects complete safety and efficacy results to be reported in 2022.
- At the data cutoff on September 6, 8 subjects were enrolled in the pilot study.
- Interim data showed that high concentration inhaled NO was well tolerated with no study discontinuations and no treatment-related serious adverse events.
- All eight subjects were successfully titrated to 250 ppm NO in the hospital setting, and none have required dose reductions during the subsequent at-home portion of the study.
- Methemoglobin and NO2 concentrations remained within acceptable ranges in all subjects and below the safety thresholds of 10% and 5 ppm, respectively.
