iPower Launches First Nutrient Product Line "Flourish" On Amazon
- iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) has launched its new "Flourish" line of advanced nutrient products, which is available on Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- The initial line includes six SKUs across both nutrient and fertilizer categories with products ranging from cloning gels and plant supplements to plant and vegetable fertilizer, among others.
- The company plans to ramp advertising on Amazon's marketplace in addition to mainstream social media platforms to promote brand awareness for Flourish.
- iPower also anticipates offering the new Flourish line of products across other channel partners and its own captive site, Zenyhdro.com.
- Price Action: IPW shares are trading higher by 6.64% at $3.05 on the last check Thursday.
