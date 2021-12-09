 Skip to main content

iPower Launches First Nutrient Product Line "Flourish" On Amazon
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 11:29am   Comments
  • iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) has launched its new "Flourish" line of advanced nutrient products, which is available on Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • The initial line includes six SKUs across both nutrient and fertilizer categories with products ranging from cloning gels and plant supplements to plant and vegetable fertilizer, among others.
  • The company plans to ramp advertising on Amazon's marketplace in addition to mainstream social media platforms to promote brand awareness for Flourish. 
  • iPower also anticipates offering the new Flourish line of products across other channel partners and its own captive site, Zenyhdro.com.
  • Price Action: IPW shares are trading higher by 6.64% at $3.05 on the last check Thursday.

