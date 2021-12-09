 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) - P/E: 5.83
  2. Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) - P/E: 6.43
  3. Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) - P/E: 9.39
  4. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) - P/E: 9.24
  5. First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) - P/E: 9.72

This quarter, Encore Capital Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 3.31 in Q2 and is now 2.66. Encore Capital Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Stellus Cap Investment's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.31, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.72%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 1.72% in the previous quarter.

Salisbury Bancorp has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.2, which has decreased by 21.05% compared to Q2, which was 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.38%, which has decreased by 0.19% from last quarter's yield of 2.57%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.1, which has decreased by 5.17% compared to Q2, which was 1.16. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.76%, which has decreased by 0.31% from last quarter's yield of 3.07%.

First Financial has been featured as a value stock. First Financial's Q3 EPS sits at 1.24, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). First Financial does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (ECPG + SCM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com