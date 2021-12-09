4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Signet Jewelers

The Trade: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos disposed a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $85.26. The insider received $2,131,472.50 as a result of the transaction.

Signet Jewelers recently reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.3% year-on-year, to $1.54 billion. What Signet Jewelers Does: Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 13785 shares at an average price of $2,948.48. The insider received $40,644,729.75 from selling those shares.

Roku reached a multi-year agreement with Alphabet Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its streaming platform, CNBC reported. What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.

Microsoft

The Trade: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Director Teri List sold a total of 1650 shares at an average price of $334.90. The insider received $552,577.58 as a result of the transaction.

Samsung Electronics Co and Microsoft initiated an augmented reality HoloLens project, the Elect reported. What Microsoft Does: Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Walmart