Beyond Meat Taps Tyson Foods Veterans To Top Executive Roles
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:33pm   Comments
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYNDhas appointed Doug Ramsey as its Chief Operating Officer. Doug previously spent three decades at Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), where he oversaw the poultry and McDonald's businesses.
  • The company also stated Bernie Adcock will join in the newly created Chief Supply Chain Officer role and will report to Ramsey.
  • Ramsey and Adcock join as Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat brand, is aggressively scaling production and commercialization in the U.S., EU, and China. 
  • Beyond Meat expects the pair will be growing its operations, supply chain, manufacturing, and driving efficiencies to unlock cost savings.
  • "As we've made clear, we are investing today in tomorrow's growth, whether by adding to our best-in-class management team or by building out operations around the world, to advance our vision of being the global protein company of the future," said CEO Ethan Brown.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 4.97% at $74.79 on the last check Wednesday.

