Beyond Meat Taps Tyson Foods Veterans To Top Executive Roles
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has appointed Doug Ramsey as its Chief Operating Officer. Doug previously spent three decades at Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), where he oversaw the poultry and McDonald's businesses.
- The company also stated Bernie Adcock will join in the newly created Chief Supply Chain Officer role and will report to Ramsey.
- Ramsey and Adcock join as Beyond Meat, the plant-based meat brand, is aggressively scaling production and commercialization in the U.S., EU, and China.
- Beyond Meat expects the pair will be growing its operations, supply chain, manufacturing, and driving efficiencies to unlock cost savings.
- "As we've made clear, we are investing today in tomorrow's growth, whether by adding to our best-in-class management team or by building out operations around the world, to advance our vision of being the global protein company of the future," said CEO Ethan Brown.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 4.97% at $74.79 on the last check Wednesday.
