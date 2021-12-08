 Skip to main content

Why Are NXP Semiconductors Shares Falling Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 6:20am   Comments
UBS analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies initiated coverage of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) with a Sell rating and $170 price target, implying a 28.84% downside. 

  • While the analyst believes the company will "remain a leader in its product categories with a solid business," he sees the automotive division's growth underperforming the automotive semis market, "due predominantly to a relatively lower content opportunity in electronic vehicles vs. its peers." 
  • As NXP Semiconductors currently trades at an 8% discount to the sector vs. 20% on average historically, the analyst believes "this potential underperformance is not priced in."
  • NXP is a leading supplier of high-performance mixed-signal products with a significant market share in the automotive market. NXP also serves industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communications infrastructure.
  • NXP's Q3 FY21 revenue of $2.86 billion grew 26% year-on-year, beating the consensus of $2.85 billion.
  • NXP sees Q4 revenue of $2.93 billion - $3.08 billion above the consensus of $2.91 billion.
  • Price Action: NXPI shares traded lower by 2.05% at $234 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NXPI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021UBSInitiates Coverage OnSell
Nov 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

