Why Are EPAM Shares Trading Higher Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 5:59am   Comments
  • EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) will replace Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSUin the S&P 500 effective before trading on December 14. 
  • EPAM provides software product development and digital platform engineering services to global clients.
  • Last month, EPAM reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51.6% year-on-year to $988.5 million, beating consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.22.
  • EPAM sees Q4 revenue of $1.075 billion - $1.085 billion, above the consensus of $1.04 billion. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.44 - $2.51, above the consensus of $2.34.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will acquire Kansas City Southern subject to pending approvals.
  • Price Action: EPAM shares traded higher by 8.91% at $648 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

