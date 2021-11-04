EPAM Systems Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Solid Outlook
- EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51.6% year-on-year to $988.5 million, beating the consensus of $964.1 million. Acquisitions completed in the last twelve months contributed 5.0% to revenue growth.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $179.6 million, up 45.7% Y/Y. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 70 bps to 18.2%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.22.
- EPAM generated $287.7 million in operating cash flow for the nine months ended September 30. EPAM held $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: EPAM sees Q4 revenue of $1.075 billion - $1.085 billion, above the consensus of $1.04 billion. It sees non-GAAP EPS of $2.44 - $2.51, above the consensus of $2.34.
- EPAM raised FY22 non-GAAP EPS guidance from $8.25 - $8.44 to $8.72 - $8.79, above the consensus of $8.42.
- The company expects revenue growth for FY21 to be at least 40% on a GAAP basis (prior view at least 37%).
- Price Action: EPAM shares traded higher by 3.31% at $702.45 on the last check Thursday.
