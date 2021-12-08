Facebook Messenger Chief Exits — The Latest In A String Of High-Profile Executives Quitting The Tech Giant

Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Messenger Vice President Stan Chudnovsky says he is leaving the company in the second quarter of 2022.

What Happened: Chudnovsky made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The executive termed his 7.5-year stint at Facebook, rebranding as Meta, as “amazing.”

Facebook Vice President of Product Design Loredana Crisan is due to take over from Chudnovsky, as per his post. She will also be leading Instagram Messaging and Messenger Kids.

Maher Saba, vice president remote presence, is stepping into the role of leading Engineer for Meta, said Chudnovsky.

Chudnovsky expressed his gratitude to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and called him a “very good person.”

The outgoing head of Messenger has no plans to retire but is “ looking forward to taking a good, many months long break.”

Why It Matters: At the end of November, the co-creator of Facebook’s Diem cryptocurrency and the leader of its Novi cryptocurrency wallet, David Marcus, announced his exit from the social media giant.

Multiple Facebook executives have made a beeline for the exit door in recent months. In September, Deborah Liu, the head of Facebook Marketplace left the company to join as CEO of Ancestory.com.

Earlier in the summer, Facebook Global Chief Carolyn Everson left after over a decade at the social media behemoth. Everson was a key spokesperson for the company.

Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, left the company to become the CEO of Instacart Inc in July this year.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Facebook shares closed 1.55% higher at $322.81 in the regular session. The shares rose 0.35% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Facebook Scraps Instagram Kids Project For Now