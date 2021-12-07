Build-A-Bear Partners With Nutanix To Build 3D Shopping Tech
- Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) has partnered with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a hybrid multicloud computing firm, Buzz 3D, a 3D simulations provider, and TierPoint, a cloud solutions provider.
- The partnership will develop the technology to power Bear Builder 3D Workshop, an interactive online shopping experience.
- "Our guests' in-store experience is highly interactive and emotional as they get to create a custom furry friend and bring it to life, including our signature Heart Ceremony. Our goal with this project is to translate this connectivity and emotion to the digital world," said CIO Mike Early.
