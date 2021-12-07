 Skip to main content

Build-A-Bear Partners With Nutanix To Build 3D Shopping Tech
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBWhas partnered with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a hybrid multicloud computing firm, Buzz 3D, a 3D simulations provider, and TierPoint, a cloud solutions provider.
  • The partnership will develop the technology to power Bear Builder 3D Workshop, an interactive online shopping experience.
  • "Our guests' in-store experience is highly interactive and emotional as they get to create a custom furry friend and bring it to life, including our signature Heart Ceremony. Our goal with this project is to translate this connectivity and emotion to the digital world," said CIO Mike Early.
  • Price Action: BBW shares are trading higher by 3.78% at $21.68 on the last check Tuesday.

