36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares climbed 123.2% to $6.16. Siyata Mobile received $1.3 million purchase order for SD7 ruggedized devices and accessories.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) shares gained 38% to $6.00. Elevation Oncology, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.53 per share.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) jumped 26.3% to $141.20. Chewy expanded into pet insurance in partnership with Trupanion.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) gained 25.3% to $6.48 after Lakeview Investment Group proposed to buy the company for $7.50 per share in cash.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) jumped 21% to $12.10.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) rose 18.5% to $13.12. Jumia said 2021 Black Friday GMV reached $150 million, up 30% year over year.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) rose 16.6% to $8.54. B of A Securities, on Monday, initiated coverage on Vaxxinity with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 16.2% to $498.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3results and issued FY22 guidance above estimates.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 16% to $4.7799. BeyondSpring recently announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
- Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) jumped 15.8% to $22.24. Legion Partners called on Momentive board to terminate proposed merger with Zendesk.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 15.8% to $164.66.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) gained 15.3% to $15.56 as the company reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 30.7% year-on-year, to $853.47 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) jumped 15% to $115.80.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) rose 14.5% to $8.25. Delcath Systems Gerard Michel acquired a total of 23200 shares at an average price of $8.61.
- Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) surged 14.4% to $40.11. Expensify is expected to report third quarter financial results on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 14.4% to $9.43. Neonode, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) gained 14.2% to $14.20.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) rose 13.6% to $2.50.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 12.3% to $9.63.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) jumped 12.2% to $11.47. Jefferies upgraded CommScope from Hold to Buy.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) gained 11.5% to $6.07. Rafael Holdings’ CEO and Chief Commercial Officer resigned last month.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 10.3% to $0.6070 after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 10.3% to $4.40.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 10.2% to $3.64.
- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) shares rose 8% to $15.90.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 6.1% to $40.71. GlaxoSmithKline said that its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, citing new data from preclinical studies.
Losers
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares dropped 30.5% to $55.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares fell 27.7% to $5.42.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) fell 26.6% to $11.05. Insignia Systems shares jumped 200% on Monday after the company announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares dipped 22% to $44.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY22 guidance below estimates. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $90 to $70.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) fell 18.6% to $5.65 after climbing more than 51% on Monday.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) fell 13% to $9.36.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) dipped 11.6% to $2.04 after declining over 17% on Monday.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) dropped 10.1% to $77.25 after reporting a proposed offering of $225,000,000 convertible senior notes due 2028.
- GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) fell 8.8% to $81.35 after the company posted Q3 results and issued Q4 forecast.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) dropped 5.6% to $10.04. Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Santen entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) and Rocklatan/Roclanda (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution).
