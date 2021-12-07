 Skip to main content

FDA Enlists Thermo Fisher, Google-Backed Verily COVID-19 Tests Likely To Be Affected By Omicron
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
On Friday, the FDA published a list of molecular tests for COVID-19 that may be affected by mutations in the omicron variant of concern.

  • The agency's list focuses on coronavirus tests impacted by S-gene dropout, an occurrence that is most commonly associated with Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's (NYSE: TMO) TaqPath test kits. 
  • When TaqPath is used on a variant with a deletion in the spike gene, such as alpha and omicron, it only detects two of the three target genes.
  • Since the S-gene is detectable in the dominant delta variant, the FDA asks laboratories with "access to quick turnaround whole-genome sequencing services" to consider sequencing samples affected by dropout. 
  • FDA has identified 26 molecular tests affected by S-gene dropout. The best-known tests on the list are three versions of TaqPath from Thermo Fisher.
  • The other 23 tests listed by the FDA include a product from Verily Life Sciences, backed by Alphabet Inc (Google) (NASDAQ: GOOG.
  • Like TaqPath, the Verily product tests for three parts of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, meaning it can deliver a positive result by identifying the ORF1ab region and nucleocapsid gene even if there is a deletion in the S-gene. 
  • Price Action: TMO shares are up 1.09% at $629.01 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

