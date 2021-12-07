 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trupanion Stock Jumps On Partnership With Chewy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Trupanion Stock Jumps On Partnership With Chewy
  • Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWYhas partnered with pet medical insurance company Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) to offer an exclusive suite of pet health insurance and wellness plans to its ~20 million customers. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Chewy will offer customers preventative care wellness plans and comprehensive insurance plans for accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions through the partnership.
  • Chewy expects to leverage Trupanion's patented software to pay veterinarians directly, thus reducing out-of-pocket expenses and increasing access to care.
  • The plans will be available for purchase on Chewy.com beginning in Spring 2022.
  • Price Action: CHWY shares are trading higher by 2.80% at $61.21, while TRUP is higher by 29.8% at $145.1 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRUP + CHWY)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2021
Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today
This Ryan Cohen-Linked Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com