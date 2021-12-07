Trupanion Stock Jumps On Partnership With Chewy
- Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) has partnered with pet medical insurance company Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) to offer an exclusive suite of pet health insurance and wellness plans to its ~20 million customers. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Chewy will offer customers preventative care wellness plans and comprehensive insurance plans for accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions through the partnership.
- Chewy expects to leverage Trupanion's patented software to pay veterinarians directly, thus reducing out-of-pocket expenses and increasing access to care.
- The plans will be available for purchase on Chewy.com beginning in Spring 2022.
- Price Action: CHWY shares are trading higher by 2.80% at $61.21, while TRUP is higher by 29.8% at $145.1 on the last check Tuesday.
