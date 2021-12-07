 Skip to main content

Canada Approves Medtronic's Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has received a Health Canada license to use the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system.

  • According to a news release, those procedures make up about half of all robotic surgery procedures performed today.
  • In May, Hugo garnered FDA investigational device exemption (announced in Q4 FY21 earnings conference call), followed by the first clinical procedure with Hugo in Chile, which Medtronic announced in May. 
  • The platform offers a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of surgical procedures with wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and surgical video capture option in Touch Surgery Enterprise.
  • Medtronic announced in October that it received CE mark approval for Hugo. 
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 2.60% at $113.11 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

