Canada Approves Medtronic's Hugo Robotic-Assisted Surgery Platform
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) has received a Health Canada license to use the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system.
- According to a news release, those procedures make up about half of all robotic surgery procedures performed today.
- In May, Hugo garnered FDA investigational device exemption (announced in Q4 FY21 earnings conference call), followed by the first clinical procedure with Hugo in Chile, which Medtronic announced in May.
- The platform offers a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of surgical procedures with wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and surgical video capture option in Touch Surgery Enterprise.
- Medtronic announced in October that it received CE mark approval for Hugo.
- Price Action: MDT shares are up 2.60% at $113.11 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
