Ault Global Subsidiary Receives Safety Approval For EV700 Product Line
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 8:17am   Comments
  • Ault Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc., has obtained safety certification under the UL 2594 standard for its TurnOnGreen EV700, a Level 2 240V/32A electrical vehicle supply equipment product line.
  • TurnOnGreen's EV700 product line features a stylish design and robust 3R ingress protection for indoor and outdoor all-weather installation. The EV700 can either be wall-mounted or pedestal-mounted, making the system flexible for different environments.
  • TurnOnGreen's EV700 systems are available for order and immediate fulfillment from Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), and TurnOnGreen directly.
  • Ault Global recently announced its plan to split into two public companies, BitNile and Ault Alliance. TurnOnGreen will become a subsidiary of Ault Alliance.
  • Price Action: DPW shares are trading higher by 5.23% at $1.61 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

