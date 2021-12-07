Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- International trade report for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $66.8 billion for total goods and services trade in October, versus an $80.9 billion deficit in the previous month.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is projected to drop 4.9%, while unit labor costs might increase 8.3% in the quarter.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer credit rising $30.0 billion in October from $29.9 billion in September.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets