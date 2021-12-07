 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 4:09am   Comments
  • International trade report for October is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $66.8 billion for total goods and services trade in October, versus an $80.9 billion deficit in the previous month.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is projected to drop 4.9%, while unit labor costs might increase 8.3% in the quarter.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer credit rising $30.0 billion in October from $29.9 billion in September.

