5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - P/E: 5.24 Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) - P/E: 2.89 Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) - P/E: 0.62 National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) - P/E: 6.65 InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) - P/E: 1.09

Innoviva has been featured as a value stock. Innoviva's Q3 EPS sits at 0.9, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Innoviva does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sage Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -2.21, whereas in Q2, they were at -1.83. Sage Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Sonida Senior Living saw a decrease in earnings per share from 23.49 in Q2 to 17.48 now. Sonida Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

National Healthcare saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.98 in Q2 to 0.96 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.05%, which has increased by 0.33% from 2.72% last quarter.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg has been featured as a value stock. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's Q3 EPS sits at -0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). InVivo Therapeutics Hldg does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.