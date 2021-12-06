 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lucid Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 06, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Why Lucid Shares Are Sliding Today

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading lower Monday morning after the company said it received a subpoena from the SEC requesting documents related to an investigation.

"On December 3, 2021, Lucid Group, Inc received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission requesting the production of certain documents related to an investigation by the SEC," Lucid said in a recently filed Form 8-K.

"Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements. The company is cooperating fully with the SEC in its review."

The Lucid Air was selected as the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year last month.

See Also: Pete Najarian Buys Lucid Call Options, Thinks 'Someday Will Be Very Very Competitive' With Tesla

Lucid is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

LCID Price Action: Lucid was down 16% at $39.70 Monday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCID)

Why This Expert Thinks Apple Car Will See A 'Launch Schedule' Different From iPad, Apple Watch
Changes in Yields Can Affect the Dollar, Bitcoin, Gold, Tech Stocks, and M&A Activity
Tesla Hires Former SEC, Justice Department Attorney As Top Lawyer At The Company
Fed News: Investors Waiting on New Chair Nominee & Taper Update
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
EV Week In Review: Musk Tapers Stake Sale, Apple Car Chatter Resurfaces, XPeng Unveils New SUV, Rivian, Lucid Caught Up In Irrational Exuberance And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Legal Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com