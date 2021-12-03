20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) rose 27.2% to $0.52 in pre-market trading. Biolase reporte in Form4 filing that President bought 70,000 shares at an average price of $0.45 per share.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 21.1% to $21.80 in pre-market trading. Longeveron recently announced a private placement of approximately $20.5 million of its common stock and warrants.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose 17.4% to $83.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance above estimates.
- 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFA) rose 10.9% to $10.99 in pre-market trading. 890 5th Avenue Partners’ stockholders approved BuzzFeed merger.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) rose 9.1% to $8.51 in pre-market trading. DiDi Global said that its board of directors had authorized the company to initiate procedures to delist the company’s shares from the New York Stock Exchange. The company, however, announced plans to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) rose 8.7% to $11.26 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) rose 8.6% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Thursday.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) rose 8.4% to $58.81 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q4 home segment revenue guidance.
- Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH) rose 7.7% to $11.21 in pre-market trading. Benchmark recently initiated coverage on Sports Entertainment with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares rose 7.6% to $3.39 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.6% to $171.06 in pre-market trading. the company has initiated development of an omicron-specific vaccine construct.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 5.2% to $403.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY21 forecast.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 32.1% to $158.85 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 2021 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares fell 25.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $225 million public offering.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) fell 13.9% to $78.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued guidance.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 10% to $7.60 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 19% on Thursday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 8% to $3.22 in pre-market trading. Phunware shares gained around 8% on Thursday possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition on reports the company is looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 7.7% to $3.98 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 6.6% to $58.73 in pre-market trading. The company started a rolling review of VLA2001, its whole-virus inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) fell 5.2% to $4.21 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Thursday. BeyondSpring recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas