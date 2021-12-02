40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) surged 39% to $6.02. Biofrontera announced Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent titled 'Illumination for Photodynamic Therapy.'
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares gained 19% to $4.0201 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) jumped 15% to $20.44.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) jumped 14.6% to $11.20 following late Wednesday press release that video platform Rumble will go public via SPAC deal with CF Acquisition Corp. VI.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares gained 13.1% to $3.6713 in sympathy with Digital World acquisition. Traders view Phunware as potential play on digital world amid May 2020 article that highlighted Phunware partnership with former Trump campaign.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) jumped 11.3% to $15.13 after the company posted Q3 results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) gained 10.7% to $11.78. Jowell Global recently announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 10.5% to $3.7368. Atreca, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.74 per share.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) jumped 9.9% to $44.15 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance.
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) rose 9.8% to $341.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) gained 9.1% to $216.04 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 and FY22 guidance.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) jumped 8.8% to $23.00.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) gained 8.2% to $4.49.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 7.1% to $17.58.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 6.5% to $47.29. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is set to list in New York through a merger with Digital World Acquisition, is reportedly looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices.
Losers
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) dipped 56.7% to $0.6499 after the company priced 21,120,509 share common stock offering at $0.65 per share.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 30.4% to $14.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) fell 29.6% to $5.04 after the company announced a private placement of $31.25 million. The placement includes 5 million shares together with warrants to purchase 5 million shares.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares fell 25.2% to $4.89. OceanPal shares gained 25% on Wednesday after completion of spinoff from Diana Shipping on Tuesday.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) fell 21.6% to $3.9550 after dipping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) shares fell 21.2% to $2.30 after jumping 14% on Wednesday.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) fell 19.4% to $3.9750 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $38 to $5. BeyondSpring recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) dropped 18.4% to $113.43 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY22 guidance.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) fell 17.6% to $27.86. Analysts lowered their price targets on C3.ai following the Q2 results.
- NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) dipped 16.8% to $14.74.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 16.7% to $5.46. 'We believe ReneSola is a Fraudulent Company; Most Projects Never Existed' -short report from Grizzly Research.
- Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLHG) fell 16.4% to $1.4216 after jumping over 28% on Wednesday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares fell 15.1% to $2.6501. The FDA recently approved VBI Vaccines’ PreHevbrio [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)] to prevent the infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults age 18 years and older.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) fell 14.7% to $8.28 after the company announced Phase 3 FOCUS trial results for hepzato in liver-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma, including initial survival data analysis.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) fell 14.6% to $16.59. EHang Holdings reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 6.6% year-over-year to RMB13 million ($2 million).
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) fell 14.2% to $3.14. The Company booked Gross Originations from October 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021, of $40.4 million.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) dropped 14% to $2.60 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 13% to $1.7399.
- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) dipped 12.3% to $51.82 following Q3 results.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) fell 11% to $7.21.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) dropped 10% to $10.62.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) shares fell 10% to $4.03. Advanced Human Imaging shares gained 44% on Wednesday as traders circulated a press release from the company titled 'Advanced Human Imaging concludes Definitive agreements with Canadian based Cubert.'
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 9.4% to $19.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) fell 6.8% to $3.8208 after dipping 18% on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals recently announced the FDA approved expanded labeling for Caldolor to now include use in pre-operative administration.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 6.5% to $3.5611 after declining 18% on Wednesday.
