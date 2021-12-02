3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Keysight Technologies

The Trade: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) President, CEO and Chairman Ronald S Nersesian disposed a total of 101721 shares at an average price of $194.90. The insider received $19,825,646.69 as a result of the transaction.

(NYSE: KEYS) President, CEO and Chairman Ronald S Nersesian disposed a total of 101721 shares at an average price of $194.90. The insider received $19,825,646.69 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results. What Keysight Technologies Does: Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications.

IQVIA Holdings

The Trade: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) Director John Connaughton sold a total of 555094 shares at an average price of $262.60. The insider received $145,767,684.40 from selling those shares.

(NYSE: IQV) Director John Connaughton sold a total of 555094 shares at an average price of $262.60. The insider received $145,767,684.40 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Mizuho recently maintained IQVIA with a Buy and raised the price target from $282 to $290.

Mizuho recently maintained IQVIA with a Buy and raised the price target from $282 to $290. What IQVIA Holdings Does: IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider.

Walmart