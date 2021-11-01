Sting Launches Las Vegas Residency At Caesars Palace

The latest headliner to entertain Las Vegas audiences is Sting, who just kicked off his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR).

What Happened: Sting’s residency, titled “My Songs,” spans his career as the lead singer of The Police to his solo work. The new show also includes songs from his forthcoming album, “The Bridge,” which will be released Nov. 19 by A&M Records.

“My Songs” is produced by Caesars Entertainment, Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). The first run of “My Songs” runs through Nov. 13 and will resume performances in June 2022.

Why It Matters: Sting’s “My Songs” residency was first announced in April 2019, and his arrival in the tourist mecca promised Las Vegas audiences a bona fide music legend. A winner of 17 Grammy Awards, Sting has also received four Academy Award nominations, a Tony Award nomination, the Kennedy Center Honors and was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed his residency, which enabled Sting to create new material to debut in Las Vegas.

“The pandemic cut me off in the middle of my touring schedule, so I went home — I have a studio at home — and I just moved the cycle forward,” said Sting in a Las Vegas Sun interview. “I had no idea what I was going to write but I just put the work in.

“I turned up at 10 in the morning and worked through until dinner, and some days you get nothing, like fishing. A few days later you might catch a fish, and you cook it and see what happens After a year I had about 12 or 14 fish, I strung them together, and we have an album.”

Photo: Caesars Entertainment.