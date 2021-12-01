 Skip to main content

Micron, UMC Deepen Relation To Strengthen Supply Chain
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
  • Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MUdeepened its business relationship with United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC), providing Micron opportunities to secure supply for automotive, mobile, and customers into the future. 
  • "Expanding our relationship with UMC helps us strengthen our customers' supply chains and is a great opportunity to increase collaboration across the semiconductor industry," EVP Manish Bhatia said.
  • "This expanded relationship provides Micron continuing access to products that are critical to our automotive and mobile customers, and we look forward to working with UMC in the coming years to deliver our industry-leading memory and storage solutions to our customers globally."
  • Safeguarding of the global supply chain assumed immense importance following a widespread disruption by the pandemic and chip crisis.
  • Related Content: Key Takeaways From White House Chip Crisis Meet
  • Price Action: UMC shares traded higher by 8.47% at $12.62 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

