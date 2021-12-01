 Skip to main content

A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 9:59am
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) - P/E: 6.44
  2. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) - P/E: 5.01
  3. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) - P/E: 5.68
  4. Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) - P/E: 6.78
  5. Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) - P/E: 9.0

Kelly Services's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.25, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.49. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.94%, which has increased by 0.08% from 0.86% in the previous quarter.

Golden Ocean Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q2 to 0.97 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 42.55%, which has increased by 23.91% from last quarter's yield of 18.64%.

Huttig Building Products's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.57, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.54. Huttig Building Products does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Universal Logistics Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.74, which has decreased by 22.11% compared to Q2, which was 0.95. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.95%, which has increased by 0.07% from 1.88% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Owens-Corning reported earnings per share at 2.52, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.6. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.1%, which has increased by 0.03% from 1.07% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

