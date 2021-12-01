4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales.

Unity Software

(NYSE: U) Director David Helgason disposed a total of 150000 shares at an average price of $173.11. The insider received $25,966,643.67 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Unity Software, last month, posted a mild earnings beat reporting a 6-cent loss (a penny better than expected), but the brighter spot came with the sales numbers coming in at $286 million versus $264 million expected.

Palo Alto Networks

(NYSE: PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora sold a total of 9375 shares at an average price of $544.37. The insider received $5,103,514.76 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Pfizer

(NYSE: PFE) Executive Vice President Sally Susman sold a total of 44308 shares at an average price of $54.52. The insider received $2,415,577.60 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Exact Sciences said that Pfizer will no longer join the Company from November 30 to promote its Cologuard colorectal cancer screening test to health care providers.

