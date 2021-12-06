 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ November 2021
CME Group  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
December 06, 2021 5:39am   Comments
Share:
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ November 2021

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil volume and open interest

In October 2021, CME Crude Palm Oil volume totaled 26,854 lots (671,350 metric tons) and the end-of-month open interest was 43,772 lots (1,094,300 metric tons). Volume and end-of-month OI in the first three contract months were 7,794 and 20,908, respectively.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Calendar futures (CPO) performance:

  • Total volume: 23,014 lots. Volume in the first three contract months: 4,374 lots (dotted bars in the chart).
  • Total end-of-month OI: 25,922 lots. Open interest in the first three contract months: 4,508 lots.

Malaysian Palm Oil Calendar swaps (CPC) performance:

  • Total volume: 3,840 lots. Volume in the first three contract months: 3,420 lots (dotted bars in the chart).
  • Total end-of-month OI: 17,850 lots. Open interest in the first three contract months: 16,400 lots.

november-2021-palm-oil-update-fig01.jpeg

Source: CME Group

november-2021-palm-oil-update-fig02.jpeg

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,193.25 per metric ton at the end of October 2021, creating a $150.50 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-day rolling volatility ranged from 33.1% to 36.7%, with an average of 34.6%.

november-2021-palm-oil-update-fig03.jpeg

Source: CME Group

Bean Oil – Palm Oil spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price decreased from $249.38 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $157.52 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$91.86.

november-2021-palm-oil-update-fig04.jpeg

Source: CME Group

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** increased from $369.50 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $474.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $105.25.

november-2021-palm-oil-update-fig05.jpeg

Source: CME Group

The FOB Indonesia Basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude oil palm, increased from $132.25 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $121.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$10.50.

november-2021-palm-oil-update-fig06.jpeg

Source: CME Group

november-2021-palm-oil-update-fig04.jpeg

Get the latest highlights for Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures and swaps at CME Group.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (CME)

Cme Group Insider Trades $1.1M In Company Stock
Fintech Focus For November 5, 2021
Fintech Focus For November 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CME Group Partner ContentNews Emerging Markets Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com