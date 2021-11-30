15-Year-Old Kills 3, Wounds 6 Others In Michigan High School Shooting

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot three students and six others, including a teacher, at a high school in a Michigan.

What Happened: The shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb approximately 40 miles north of Detroit, at 12:51 p.m. Central Time. According to early media reports, the suspect fired between 15 to 20 shots.

The shooter, who is a sophomore at the school, was apprehended within minutes of the shooting. An Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputy posted at the school in a liaison position helped take the boy into custody.

What Happened Next: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement calling on the state’s residents to “do everything we can to protect each other from gun violence,” adding that it has become a public health crisis.

“We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan,” she said. “This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school.”

Stock Movement: While not directly connected to the events in Michigan, stocks for several publicly-traded firearms companies were up in the hours after the shooting.

Among those seeing an increase in trading were American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT), up 2.48%; Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), up 2. 39%; and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE: RGR), up 0.48%.

