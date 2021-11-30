 Skip to main content

Nasdaq, AWS Collaborate: What You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
  • Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services Inc forged a multi-year collaboration to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for the world's capital markets. 
  • Nasdaq aims to migrate its North American markets to AWS starting 2022 in a phased approach, beginning with Nasdaq MRX, a U.S. options market. 
  • Nasdaq will use a new edge computing solution co-designed by Nasdaq and AWS and developed explicitly for market infrastructure. 
  • This solution could serve other market infrastructure operators and market participants to move their trading systems to the cloud. 
  • In addition, the partnership will include opportunities to explore new ways to leverage AWS's cloud capabilities across Nasdaq's anti-financial crime, data and analytics, and market infrastructure software solutions.
  • Price Action: NDAQ shares traded lower by 0.99% at $207.01 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

