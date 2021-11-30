5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) - P/E: 4.77 Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) - P/E: 9.6 Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) - P/E: 6.71 BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.77 Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 5.3

Franklin Wireless saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.33 in Q3 to -0.01 now. Franklin Wireless does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Arrow Electronics's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 4.04, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.34. Arrow Electronics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks has been featured as a value stock. Gilat Satellite Networks's Q3 EPS sits at 0.01, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.13%, which has increased by 4.06% from last quarter's yield of 6.07%.

Most recently, BM Technologies reported earnings per share at 0.23, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.1. BM Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Optical Cable saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.45 in Q2 to 0.05 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.