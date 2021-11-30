 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KULR Pockets $500K Initial Order From Lockheed Martin For PPR Battery Systems
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
KULR Pockets $500K Initial Order From Lockheed Martin For PPR Battery Systems
  • KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSE: KULR) has received an initial order totaling ~$500 thousand for its passive propagation resistant battery systems from the Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT).
  • The order is for immediate delivery and is the starting point in the partnership as LMT leverages KULR's technological advancements in PPR energy products for its Advanced Energy Systems.
  • KULR's PPR energy products include the Thermal Runaway Shield, the Internal Short Circuit, and the monitoring system KULR developed for its aerospace and U.S. Department of Defense customers.
  • Price Action: KULR shares are trading higher by 1.16% at $3.49, and LMT lower by 1.18% at $337.20 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT + KULR)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Apple, Tesla And More
Pentagon Finds Lockheed Martin's New Presidential Helicopter Unreliable In Emergencies
Revisiting Chinese Stocks On Xi's Coronation
Stock Wars: Aerojet Rocketdyne Vs. Maxar
CEVA Beats Q3 Backed By Edge Tech, Intrinsix Chip Design
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com