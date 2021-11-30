5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air recently reported completion of operating certificate merger with Southern Air. What Atlas Air Worldwide Does: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services.

Cisco

Cisco Systems recently reported a sales miss and issued disappointing guidance. What Cisco Does: Cisco Systems, Inc. is the world's largest hardware and software supplier within the networking solutions sector. The infrastructure platforms group includes hardware and software products for switching, routing, data center, and wireless applications. Its applications portfolio contains collaboration, analytics, and Internet of Things products.

Dropbox

The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat quarterly results. What Dropbox Does: Dropbox is a leading provider of cloud-storage and content collaboration tools with an emphasis on individuals and SMB.

Aaron's

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. What Aaron's Does: The Aarons Co Inc is a speciality retailer which has developed a unique lease-to-own model. It serves the customers through the sale and lease ownership of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, home appliances, and other accessories at best deal with the highest quality products.

Mondelez